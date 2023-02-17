MPD: Man arrested on cruelty charges after malnourished dogs found in box truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police got a tip about dogs locked up in a U-Haul truck downtown and may have gotten to them just in time.

Police received the report around 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to 150 Government St. to conduct a welfare check and found several malnourished dogs inside the truck, authorities said

Police arrested 47-year-old Cameron Alexander of Carbon Hill, Ala., on 14 dog cruelty charges.

---

