Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Man arrested on cruelty charges after malnourished dogs found in box truck

Cameron Mitchell Alexander
Cameron Mitchell Alexander(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police got a tip about dogs locked up in a U-Haul truck downtown and may have gotten to them just in time.

Police received the report around 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to 150 Government St. to conduct a welfare check and found several malnourished dogs inside the truck, authorities said

Police arrested 47-year-old Cameron Alexander of Carbon Hill, Ala., on 14 dog cruelty charges.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
One man dead after early morning accident on I-10 in Daphne

Latest News

Jail records show his charges include multiple drug robbery arrests including a conviction for...
MCSO: Deputy recovering at home after fentanyl exposure, suspect was released early from prison sentence
Cody Bush ... convicted of rape.
Mobile man convicted of raping child, faces life in prison
Downtown Mobile ready to celebrate the height of Mardi Gras
Spanish Ft. Police said USPS mail carrier, Mary Priest blew .14 in a field breathalyzer test at...
USPS mail carrier charged with DUI after crashing into tree in Spanish Ft.