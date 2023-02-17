Official 2023 Mardi Gras ship arrives in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Mardi Gras ship has arrived in the city of Mobile! The USS Gunston Hall officially docked at the Alabama Cruise Terminal Friday morning.

And for one family, it was an emotional homecoming. On board is Mobile native Lorenzo Pettitt the 2nd.

And the family couldn’t wait to welcome him home.

“I was in the Navy so it’s just great for him to come home for Mardi Gras. Everybody on the ship has been asking him about Mobile and about Mardi Gras. It’s just ironic. He’s been all around the world to come home to Mobile,” Lorenzo Pettitt Sr. said.

The ship is the official 2023 Mardi Gras ship. And now that it’s here, this ship along with its crew is going to be here through Fat Tuesday.

Giving this family more than enough time to celebrate with their loved one.

“I can’t even see. I got tears in my glasses and everything. I’m so proud,” Stacy Pettitt said.

“We’re just proud of all of them. Just for the parents out and abroad seeing their kids do this for their country, it’s amazing. You couldn’t be prouder,” Pettitt added.

Tours on the USS Gunston Hall will be available starting Saturday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

