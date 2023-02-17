Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Official 2023 Mardi Gras ship arrives in Mobile

And for one family, it was an emotional homecoming
Tours will be available on the ship from Saturday until Fat Tuesday.
Tours will be available on the ship from Saturday until Fat Tuesday.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Mardi Gras ship has arrived in the city of Mobile! The USS Gunston Hall officially docked at the Alabama Cruise Terminal Friday morning.

And for one family, it was an emotional homecoming. On board is Mobile native Lorenzo Pettitt the 2nd.

And the family couldn’t wait to welcome him home.

“I was in the Navy so it’s just great for him to come home for Mardi Gras. Everybody on the ship has been asking him about Mobile and about Mardi Gras. It’s just ironic. He’s been all around the world to come home to Mobile,” Lorenzo Pettitt Sr. said.

The ship is the official 2023 Mardi Gras ship. And now that it’s here, this ship along with its crew is going to be here through Fat Tuesday.

Giving this family more than enough time to celebrate with their loved one.

“I can’t even see. I got tears in my glasses and everything. I’m so proud,” Stacy Pettitt said.

“We’re just proud of all of them. Just for the parents out and abroad seeing their kids do this for their country, it’s amazing. You couldn’t be prouder,” Pettitt added.

Tours on the USS Gunston Hall will be available starting Saturday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
One man dead after early morning accident on I-10 in Daphne

Latest News

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi
FOX10 News Logo
Watch FOX10 News LIVE
Students in Mrs. Ebert’s kindergarten class at Prattville Kindergarten were looking to fill out...
Alabama kindergarten class ‘overwhelmed’ by Valentine’s Day cards
2-alarm plant fire in Theodore keeps crews busy overnight
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze overnight at Theodore plant