Practice “neighbor care” for National Random Acts of Kindness Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Too many times we forget the impact that simple gestures can make –this is exactly why National Random Acts of Kindness Day is being celebrated – to encourage everyone to spread kindness.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is the ‘best kept secret’ of holidays; much like Halloween, it’s an occasion that really comes to life at the neighborhood level. By performing an act of kindness for a neighbor – you’re strengthening bonds in your community, which will pay dividends down the road.

In fact, a Nextdoor study reveals knowing as few as 6 neighbors will lower feelings of social anxiety and loneliness.

So how can your audience take part, what do they need to know, and where does your state rate on the kindness scale?

Meaghan B Murphy, Nextdoor Ambassador, Lifestyle Expert, and mom of 3, joined us to discuss Random Acts of Kindness Day and how the Nextdoor App can help you connect with your local community.

Kindness is free to give, and we may not realize it, but small gestures matter even more than we may think.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 295,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households use the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About Meaghan B Murphy

@meaghanbmurphy

Meaghan B Murphy is the author of Your Fully Charged Life: A Radically Simple Approach to Having Endless Energy and Filling Every Day with YAY (Penguin Random House), an editor, on-air personality, lifestyle and health expert, a home-hack master and certified trainer. Meaghan was named Editor-in-Chief of Woman’s Day, charged with re-energizing the brand across print and digital. This follows a 6-year stint as executive editor at Good Housekeeping, where Meaghan helped dust off and reimagine the 130-year-old megabrand.

Along with guiding Woman’s Day’s creative vision, which reaches 18 million total audiences each month, Meaghan promotes WD in the media as a regular guest expert on Live with Kelly & Ryan, Today, and many more. In addition, Meaghan shot a year-long series for NBC News titled “A Better Way,” in which she shared MacGyver-style home hacks and shortcuts. She joined the fourth season of “Small Business Revolution” (Hulu) as an expert in building community spirit — something she effectively did as Chief Spirit Officer of her own suburban town of Westfield, New Jersey.

