Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Dora Franklin Finley Heritage Trail

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, Mobile’s history started unfolding more than 320 years ago in 1702, 117 years before Alabama became a state.

In the early 21st century, the early 2000′s, a descendant of civil rights advocates and history makers, had a vision to form the “Black Heritage Trail”. Dora Franklin Finley’s mission and vision secured valuable history, sharing Mobile’s forgotten chapters of local African-American history.

This week, we learn more about the Dora Franklin Finley Heritage Trail.

