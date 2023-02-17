Advertise With Us
Salad Bar & More at Barnyard Buffet

By Allison Bradley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
Chelsey visits Barnyard Buffet in Saraland to see how they make their tuna salad, their buttermilk ranch dressing, and to check out their stocked salad bar!

Barnyard Buffet offers dozens of choices of meats, seafood, sides, breads, soups, ice cream and desserts. Their salad bar features fresh, local produce.

Barnyard Buffet is located at 1020 Saraland Boulevard S, Saraland, Alabama. For hours and more information, visit their website.

