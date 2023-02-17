Advertise With Us
Storms rip across several Miss. counties destroying homes, leaving trail of debris

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SMITH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday’s storms ripped across several Mississippi counties destroying numerous homes and leaving behind a trail of debris.

High winds destroyed a Smith County chicken house near Mize, leaving tin, wood, and other remnants strewn across the property.

No chickens were actually inside the building.

Smith County emergency-management officials say they’ve gotten no reports of injuries.

In Tippah County, in Northeast Mississippi, a few buildings in the town of Ripley also suffered damage.

One person was reportedly hurt in the storm and part of Highway 27 was closed overnight because of debris on the road.

Five homes suffered serious damage with 29 homes affected in all.

The storm also flipped and destroyed a mobile home in Lincoln County, east of Wesson.

Two people were inside, but they were not hurt.

The storm ripped the roofs off several other homes in the area, leaving debris in a nearby field.

Flash flooding was also reported in parts of Lincoln County.

The town of Smithville dodged a bullet after some people spotted a possible tornado on the north side of the Tennessee Tombigbee waterway.

That side of the waterway is mostly trees and gravel roads.

Many trees were left standing but some treetops were snapped off. Some big trees were uprooted and some roads were blocked.

