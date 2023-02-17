Theodore VFW Post calling out for new members

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore VFW is once again in need of help. VFW Post 4328 is sending out a call out for new members.

They tell FOX 10 News they’re in need of at least six new members or could face the possibility of shutting down. Anyone who has served in a foreign war is welcome to join.

Friday, February 17th -- they’ll be having their Friday “Steak Night.” It’s $22 per plate -- you can also call in orders to 251-443-8265 for pick up orders. You can also stop by VFW Post 4328 -- they’re located at 3354 Hamilton Road in Theodore.

