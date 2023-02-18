ALEA says East Brewton man killed in crash was fleeing police

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A man who authorities say was trying to elude officers died Friday night after crashing into a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

David G. Emmons, 20, of East Brewton, Ala., was fatally injured when the 2009 Dodge 1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire, troopers with ALEA said.

According to state troopers, Emmons was in the process of eluding officers with the East Brewton Police Department before the crash occurred. Emmons was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, state troopers said.

The crash happened around 9:48 pm. Friday on Ridge Road, about seven miles east of East Brewton in Escambia County.

State troopers continue to investigate the wreck.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.