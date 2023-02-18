‘Enough’: President Biden responds to Mississippi shooting spree that left 6 dead

TATE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One word summed up President Joe Biden’s response to a Mississippi shooting spree that left six people dead: ‘enough.’

“Jill and I are mourning for the six killed in today’s violence in Tate County, Mississippi — as we have for far too many Americans,” the president said. “We grieve with their families and with Americans nationwide as gun violence claims yet more lives. We are also praying for the recovery of those injured in this horrendous attack and for survivors who will carry both grief and trauma with them for the rest of their lives.”

The shootings happened on Friday within the Arkabutla community in Tate County, Mississippi.

Deputies arrested Richard Dale Crum, 52, who was spotted inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road. He’s charged with first-degree murder and is being held at Tate County Jail without bond.

Richard Dale Crum (Tate County Sheriff's Office)

On Sunday, February 12, four teens and an adult were involved in shooting six people at a Louisville, Mississippi, store. Devonte McMillian, 23, died from his injuries on Monday, February 13.

“Gun violence is an epidemic, and Congress must act now.”

The president issued this statement in a press release after an alarming stat regarding mass shootings in the country.

According to the president, in just 48 days into the year, America has suffered at least 73 mass shootings.

“We need—need—commonsense gun law reforms. That includes requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, fully closing the boyfriend loophole to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” President Biden said.

The president called these “commonsense” steps that Congress could take right now and save lives.

“We owe action to American communities being torn apart by gun violence,” the president said.

