Evonik agrees to $120,000 to settle environmental case involving Theodore plant

Alabama Department of Environmental Management
Alabama Department of Environmental Management
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The owner of a chemical plant has agreed to pay a $120,000 penalty to satisfy a complaint filed by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Evonik Corp., which operates a chemical plant in Theodore, reported that in incorrectly installed bypass valve in May allowed the release of 3.42 tons of organic hazardous air pollutants. ADEM cited a previous violation for a similar incident in 2019.

Although Evonik did not admit guilt, it agreed to the penalty to resolve the matter, according to ADEM. A consent decree also gives the company an opportunity to cut the penalty by up to $60,000 by completing an unspecified “supplemental environmental project” that must be approved by the department.

Evonik also agrees to procedures for ensuring that environmentally critical valves have been installed correctly and that maintenance procedures are in place.

