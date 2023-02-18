Expect another chilly night

(WALA) - A cold night is ahead for the central Gulf Coast. If you are heading to tonight’s parades, expect temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the upper 30s with breezy conditions. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s inland to the mid-30s along the coast.

Many places will see morning wind chill values in the low to mid-20s! The breeze continues on Saturday with a high in the upper 50s. We do expect abundant sunshine Saturday.

After a chilly night Saturday night, things turn mild for Joe Cain Sunday. High will be in the mid-60s.Temperatures look warm for Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday.

Get ready for a preview of spring in the forecast next week. We could hit 80 degrees by Wednesday.

