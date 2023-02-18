Advertise With Us
Great weather for the rest of the Mardi Gras Fun!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Our Saturday is starting cold, but we will have sunny skies and warm up as the day goes along. So, if you’re headed to the daytime parades, layer appropriately. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It will cool off into the 50s for the Saturday evening parades. So, just a light jacket needed.

Joe Cain Sunday will be fantastic. With temps in the mid to upper 60s for the procession in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and nice!

It will be in the mid 70s for Lundi Gras and then temps will climb into the upper 70s for Fat Tuesday! Yes, you can wear short sleeves for your Fat Tuesday fun!

Have a great boom boom!

