High school training vessel arrives in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A high school training vessel Schooner Harvey Gamage has made its way into Panama City.

A total of nearly 20 students from Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire, and The MET School based in Providence, Rhode Island were onboard, as the vessel docked at St. Andrews Marina, before making a stop at the historic Schooner Governor Stone.

It’s all part of a semester at sea program, where students studying nautical science and African American history embark on a journey for 65 nights learning about history and working together.

Captain John Beebe-Center says the experience has a high emphasis on harmony.

“The two schools are different demographically and putting them together is demonstrating to the people on board that this is possible, we can do this and it’s fun,” the captain said.

The Schooner Harvey Gamage is 131 feet long, 24 feet wide, and can sleep nearly 30 people.

Living on the vessel for so long requires upkeep and students alternate tasks.

Eliza Lewis, a student at Proctor Academy, said working on the schooner is rewarding, but it is not easy.

“It’s definitely really draining it’s hard work, not as luxurious as it may seem,” Lewis said. “Out of the 24 hours of the day, you’re on watch for 8 hours. So, during that time you’ll be on lookout, doing boat checks to make sure that the build isn’t too high, and that we aren’t taking on water. When we’re not on watch we’re either sleeping, eating, or in class.”

The vessel travels from Charleston, South Carolina to Mobile, Alabama, and makes several historical stops along the way including the Mobile River and the Equal Justice Museum.

Brooks Bicknell, the Ocean Classroom Director at Proctor Academy, said knowledge is power.

“It’s really important to tell the true history of this country and some of it is uncomfortable,” said Bicknell. “But I feel as a history teacher I think it’s important to tell the entirety of the story.”

The group will be heading out of the area on Sunday and making their way toward Alabama. However, the Schooner is set to return to Panama City on March 24th, and the public will be able to tour the vessel.

