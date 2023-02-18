Home hit by gunfire on Orange Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after shots were fired Thursday evening on Orange Street, authorities said.

Mobile police responding to the call to the 1500 block of Orange Street around 7:16 p.m. Thursday found that the victim’s home had been struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

