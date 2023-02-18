At least 1 MCPSS baseball game canceled due to umpire shortage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile and Baldwin County public schools are backtracking tonight after both school systems assured FOX10 News on Tuesday that high school baseball games would not be impacted by an umpire shortage this week. It turns out, some games are being impacted.

The Mobile County Public School System sent us this statement today:

“In the event of official shortages, some games may have to be rescheduled.”

This is part of a statement Baldwin County public schools sent to parents today.

“We have been encouraged as a county to try to reschedule this weekend’s games if possible.”

It’s unclear why both school systems thought all games would be played, after close to 100 local umpires decided not to call any games. This is because of a contract dispute with the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

It appeared there was some sort of “just in time” agreement with the umpires association, and Baldwin County public schools before first pitch. Therefore, some games were played.

Right now, we still don’t know if any other games have been or will be canceled.

Despite the ongoing controversy, tonight’s games at Theodore High School have gone on as scheduled with umpires on hand.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Orange beach played at the bobcat’s field as part of an opening season tournament. However, some of this weekend’s games may still have to be rescheduled due to a limited number of umpires available.

The Baldwin County public school system says an apparent resolution has been reached. Superintendent Eddie Tyler put out a statement today.

“There’s been some back and forth but I’m happy to report that as of today, we’ve been told an agreement was made.”

I spoke with David Black whose grandson plays for the Makos. He says he just hopes everything works out.

“Oh, I hope it works out; I think sometimes this job is tough. It was tough when I did it, and I’m sure that it’s not much of a raise they’re gonna get but they need it. Everybody needs these little increases, and they haven’t had one in years. So yes.”

Tonight, Citronelle and St. Luke’s game was canceled. There are still concerns about Saturday’s games at Theodore as well.

We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.