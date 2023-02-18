MPD: No injuries reported in armed robbery on Emogene Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a reported armed robbery in the 3000 block of Emogene Street late Thursday night.

The incident happened just before midnight.

According to police, unknown individuals entered a home and took items.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

