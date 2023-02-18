Paradegoers bundle up for the Boom Boom

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chilly night as we head into Mardi Gras weekend! The Crewe of Columbus & Krewe de Secondline letting the good times roll.

Paradegoers were bundling up for the Boom Boom!

“It’s cold -- it’s really cold -- I’m not one to come out when it’s this cold... But I’m glad I did -- I love the bands,” said one girl.

“Woman: Yes -- it’s cold -- but happy Mardi Gras! Lee: Having fun? -- Woman: Oh yeah -- happy Mardi Gras though Channel 10 (laughs).”

Crewe of Columbus and Krewe de Secondline -- giving the Port City something to scream about!

The driver of the FOX 10 Float Tracker was also tracking your forecast.

“Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers: It’s a little cold... But we’re having a lot of fun tonight. Lee: But you knew it was going to be cold. Jen: I knew it was going to be cold -- I forecasted this and I see a lot of prepared people -- so I appreciate the Gulf Coast for being prepared!”

From the floats to the music -- for locals it’s all about seeing who can catch the most throws -- some taking advantage of dad’s heighth.

“Lee: How is that helping you? -- Boy (on dad’s shoulders): Because I’m higher than everyone? Lee: What all have you caught? Boy: Ummmm one thing (laughs)... Lee: One thing (laughs)? -- Boy: That’s a lot... I’ll catch more!”

“Boy: Frisbee... Way too many of these chains.”

Others drove hours just to party with the Port City!

“Woman: Today is the first parade -- we just drove in like 30 minutes ago (from Arkansas) -- we had to come straight here we were running for it. Lee: What are you experiencing right now? -- Woman: Excitement! I’m so excited to be back in Mobile!!!”

Also exciting -- because the best is yet to come!

