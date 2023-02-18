Perspectives: Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds speaks with Dr. Cheryl Franklin and Kimberly Williams Pettway on Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail of Mobile

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.