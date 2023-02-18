Police investigating deadly shooting in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting this evening in Semmes.

It happened at a trailer park on Schillinger Road around 7:15 p.m.

The Semmes Police Department said a suspect is in custody.

FOX10 News is working to get more details and will have additional information once it becomes available.

