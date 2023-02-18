Semmes PD: Officers confiscate THC-laced candies, weapons

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - A call about a trespasser and burglarized vehicles led to police confiscating weapons and THC-laced candies from the suspect, according to the Semmes Police Department.

Semmes officers received a call Friday morning on Gregory Court regarding a subject trespassing on private property and two vehicles that were burglarized, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Officers located 31-year-old Dakota Lee Nichols in a vehicle behind a vacant residence. Authorities said Nichols was found in possession of several packs of THC-laced candies, several containers with controlled substances, four firearms, a pair of brass knuckles and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Dakota Lee Nichols (Mobile County Metro Jail)

Nichols, a resident of Semmes, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of brass knuckles, and possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

According to Semmes PD, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation of the vehicle burglaries.

Nichols has a bond hearing set for Monday, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

