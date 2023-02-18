Advertise With Us
Semmes PD: Officers confiscate THC-laced candies, weapons

Police officers in Semmes confiscate THC-laced candies, weapons and drug paraphernalia during an arrest Friday morning, Fev. 17, 2023. Dakota Lee Nichols faces several charges in connection with the case.(Semmes Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - A call about a trespasser and burglarized vehicles led to police confiscating weapons and THC-laced candies from the suspect, according to the Semmes Police Department.

Semmes officers received a call Friday morning on Gregory Court regarding a subject trespassing on private property and two vehicles that were burglarized, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Officers located 31-year-old Dakota Lee Nichols in a vehicle behind a vacant residence. Authorities said Nichols was found in possession of several packs of THC-laced candies, several containers with controlled substances, four firearms, a pair of brass knuckles and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Dakota Lee Nichols
Dakota Lee Nichols(Mobile County Metro Jail)

Nichols, a resident of Semmes, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of brass knuckles, and possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

According to Semmes PD, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation of the vehicle burglaries.

Nichols has a bond hearing set for Monday, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records.

---

