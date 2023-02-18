Advertise With Us
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge

First responders are on scene at the Biloxi Bay Bridge after a major accident.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge has been identified Saturday morning.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 51-year-old Christopher Zarley from Vancleave died of blunt force trauma from the crash.

First responders rushed to the Biloxi Bay Bridge Friday night around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a motorcycle crash. When they got there, they found Zarley lying on the bridge severely hurt.

Medical personnel tried to save his life, but he was later pronounced dead on the scene from his injuries.

The view from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Traffic was congested on the bridge for hours, with all three eastbound lanes filtering into one as many people traveled home from the Ocean Springs Night Parade Friday evening.

Biloxi Police say it’s unknown at this time if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. Biloxi Traffic Crash Investigators are actively investigating.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department 228-435-6107, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

