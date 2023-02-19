Great weather for the rest of the Mardi Gras Fun!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Joe Cain Sunday will be fantastic. The morning is bit chilly, in the 40s, but we will warm nicely. Temps will be in the mid to upper 60s for the procession in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and nice!

We will have a milder start for Lundi Gras with lows around 50. Highs will climb into the mid 70s for afternoon highs on Monday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with no worries about rain.

It will be a seriously warm Fat Tuesday from morning to evening! The lows will be around 60 and the afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s! Yes, you can wear short sleeves for your Fat Tuesday fun and you’re not going to have to worry about rain!

Have a great boom boom!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.