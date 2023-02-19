Groundbreaking held in Prichard for affordable housing for homeless veterans

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prosperity Community Development Council and the 92nd Division Buffalo Soldiers of World War II announced a partnership to combat homelessness among veterans.

Saturday morning, the nonprofit PCDC presented a new affordable housing model to the city of Prichard and held a groundbreaking ceremony on Peterson Avenue for what they’re calling the “Magnolia Model Home.”

PCDC Founder and President Rodney Clements and Eddie Irby Jr., president of the 92nd Division Buffalo Soldiers of World War II, said they hope to get the facility up and running by the second quarter of this year.

Irby served as guest speaker at the ceremony.

