‘Justice for Zy’; friends and family march for shooting victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two weeks after being shot and killed at a Semmes beauty supply store, Zycorrean Harris was laid to rest today.

Following the funeral, his family and friends marched in the streets to honor the 20-year-old.

It was a somber day as folks not only marched to honor Zy, but to stand up against gun violence and for justice.

“It means a lot,” said Porshina Harris, Zy’s mother. “Anything to help anybody else not end up like my son did. He was a good kid that just fell in the wrong situation. I am out here to curb anybody else’s child, mother, cousin, or brothers from going through this. Right now, we have to put the guns down.”

Zy’s siblings spoke out.

“I just had to pick him up in a casket today,” said Tantrel Davidson. “I just miss him really bad. It’s not the same anymore.”

“It’s never going to be the same,” said Krystal Hawthorne. “He was part of us- we were a team.”

Zy’s mother says the shooting was centered on a custody dispute.

Several folks showed up to honor Zy’s life in a march that had a mission.

“I feel like he was going to be here with me,” said Tray Smith, Zy’s brother. “Like he was going to be beside me. And you know- it’s crazy that he’s not. I just want justice for my brother. Everybody is out here for one reason- justice for Zy.”

Smith is pleading with everyone to put the guns down.

“I want everybody to understand that shooting somebody isn’t always the way to go. You can talk it out.”

Friends and family donned orange, white and black with Zy’s face front-and-center.

“Orange was my brother’s favorite color. And orange basically represents basketball, and that’s what [Zy] loved. so we’re just trying to keep what he loved,” added Smith.

Moving forward, the family is focused on justice for Zy.

‘Hopefully one day, we do get justice and we see who did it and they get prosecuted. Until that day, we’re still healing and trying to get over it. But hopefully we will get to it,” stated Smith.

Suspect Daniel Deshawn Holloway Junior was taken into custody on scene and remains in Metro on a 300-thousand dollars bond.

Meanwhile, Zy’s family wants to remind you that you can donate to their Go Fund Me.

---

