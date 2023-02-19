Mounted Mardi Gras School testing riders & their horses

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A huge part of every Mardi Gras parade is Mobile’s Mounted Patrol Division. This week they’re getting help from other agencies -- not only coming to patrol but learn from the best at Mobile’s Mounted Mardi Gras School. We were at the Ladd as they were put to the test.

It’s day five of the Mounted Mardi Gras School. Agencies from all over the country coming to train in the Port City during our busiest time of year.

“This is not a beginner course -- if you’ve been riding for two to three weeks -- this is not a place for you,” explained Michael Schaffer, Mounted Mardi Gras School Instructor.

They’ve been in the saddle since Tuesday -- training for working big crowds like Mardi Gras. Retired MPD Officer Michael Schaffer has been an instructor for 26 years. Schaffer explains -- the exercise involving a helicopter is all about handling your horse.

“A horse is going to react -- there’s nothing you can do. I don’t care how strong your horse is he’s going to react to things like that -- it’s how you handle it when it happens. Now I want you to re-react, control that horse so that we can control the situation,” said Schaffer.

MPD’s Mounted Patrol Division is among the best. Who could forget how the horses reacted during the mass shooting New Year’s Eve.

The 7-day course tries to expose the riders and horses to every possible scenario -- even explosives. After a series of explosives are detonated -- the horses remain steady and strong -- maintaining the line for the most part.

Back for more -- Columbus, Ohio Police Officer Sandra Silba says you get what you put into the course.

“You cannot repeat this experience anywhere -- and I’ve been on 10 years and this is my 4th trip here -- brought a different horse every time and every time I get something new out of it,” said Officer Silba.

Cpl. David Misenhleter from Oxford is also a repeat customer and says the training is invaluable -- especially with university events.

“There’s really nothing like this that we can have as an annual in-service and opportunity to go train with other departments. Every time we come to this training -- we bring so much more back,” said Cpl. Misenhelter.

Some of the officers have already been patrolling the parade routes. You’ll see more as we head into Fat Tuesday.

Taking in the entire experience - it’s one these officers will also be taking home to share with others.

“It’s a confidence exercise... Everything that we do here is about building confidence of the horse, building the confidence of the rider, and giving them the tools that they need to go out on the street and do their duty and public safety,” explained Cpl. Misenhelter.

This is the 31st class of the Mounted Mardi Gras School. In addition to local and state agencies, the class included officers from Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Ohio.

