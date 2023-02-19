Advertise With Us
Mystics of Time Parade draws throngs of revelers downtown

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cool but fair weather greeted throngs of revelers who packed downtown Mobile Saturday evening to watch the Mystics of Time snake through the streets.

Their theme this year was “Monsters in Time” and the parade included 19 floats.

The organization is best known for their smoke-breathing dragons, which are always a hit among paradegoers.

The Mystics of Time have been parading in the Port City since 1949.

The Mobile Police Department estimated that Saturday night’s parade drew 105,600 attendees.

Officers responded to 25 complaints, including five reports of missing children. One adult was arrested for a misdemeanor offense. Additionally, 81 parking citations were issued, and 19 vehicles were towed, police said.

