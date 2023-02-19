Advertise With Us
Paradegoers turn out for Floral Parade

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Floral Parade got the good times rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile Saturday under ample sunshine.

The Floral Parade’s theme this year was “Sing Me a Color,” featuring many characters from “The Wizard of Oz,” apparently much to the delight of paradegoers.

The first Floral Parade was held in 1930.

Also rolling the Floral Parade were the Knights of Mobile, Mobile Mystical Ladies, Order of Angels, and Joy of Life parades.

The Mobile Police Department estimated that 63,360 people attended the string of parades Saturday afternoon.

MPD responded to eight complaints, issued 33 parking citations and towed 32 vehicles for parking violations, authorities said.

---

