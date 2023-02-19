Semmes holds 1st Mardi Gras Market

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Semmes held its first Mardi Gras Market on Saturday.

More than 50 vendors set up in for the event at Semmes Honor Park.

“It’s just a community event. It’s a reason to get together.

And everyone loves Mardi Gras, so we thought we would have a Mardi Market and provide a space for people to be able to come out,” said City of Semmes Event Coordinator Elizabeth Lovelady.

“We’ve got food trucks and lots of vendors here today and people seem to be having a good time.”

The event also featured music courtesy of the Claiborne Jazz Band.

