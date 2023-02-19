Advertise With Us
Va. teen in ‘extreme danger’ after alleged abduction; Amber Alert issued

An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, from Atkins, Virginia. Police...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, from Atkins, Virginia. Police believe she was abducted by 28-year-old Michael Buchanan.(Source: Virginia State Police via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATKINS, Va. (Gray News) - Police issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Virginia, who is believed to be in extreme danger after she was allegedly abducted.

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued an Amber Alert early Sunday morning for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft. She was last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday at Candice Lane in Atkins, Virginia.

The initial Amber Alert was extended to Tennessee.

It is believed that the teenager was abducted by 28-year-old Michael Buchanan. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Julia is described as white with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5′ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Buchanan is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5′8″ tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen driving a white 2001 Ford Econoline van with Virginia tag TVE-3980.

Michael Buchanan, who is accused of abducting 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, was last seen driving...
Michael Buchanan, who is accused of abducting 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, was last seen driving a white 2001 Ford Econoline van with Virginia tag TVE-3980.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.

