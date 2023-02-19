Woman charged with intentionally causing near head on collision on Highway 98

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Baker woman has been charged with aggravated battery after intentionally causing a wreck by driving westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 98 near Hurlburt Field, according to OCSO.

According to police, multiple witnesses said Anessia Jines, 20, was travelling at high speeds in her Nissan Sentra and intentionally swerving into oncoming traffic around 1 p.m. yesterday.

Jines collided with a 71-year old woman who suffered significant injuries, but not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Police said Jines was combative when an off-duty OCSO deputy tried to detain her, saying Jines was attempting to walk away from the accident and told the deputy that the wreck was “their bad”, referring to the other drivers on the road.

Jines did not suffer any injuries in the crash and is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer, according to OCSO.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.