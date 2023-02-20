MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 22nd Annual Chili for Charity event will be Saturday, February 25th at the Halstead Amphitheater on the Campus of Coastal Community College in Fairhope 11:30am-2:00pm. Cost is adults $12.50 in advance at Eventbrite.com or $15.00 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. There will be live entertainment from Blind Dog Mike and the Howlers, a mechanical bull, animal ambassadors from the Gulf Coast Zoo, and a service dog demonstration by Southern Star Search and Rescue. Besides all the chili you can eat we have a homemade baked goods, sodas and hot dogs for sale. All money raised supports the social service programs of EMI.

Ecumenical Ministries Inc. is faith-based social service agency located in Fairhope & Foley. They serve the community with our programs: Emergency Aid, Food Pantries, Repair Baldwin (home repair), Meals on Wheels, Community Development and an annual Christmas Sharing program.

Their home repair program, Repair Baldwin, which has operated since 2012, reached a milestone of 700 homes repaired for low-income homeowners throughout Baldwin County. Many of these repairs were full roof replacements, thereby saving the home and keeping the family housed.

· The Emergency Aid program provided emergency assistance to more than 3,000 individuals in crisis by providing rent, food, utilities, transportation, medical etc.

·Their two food pantries provided more than 21,000 meals to families in need.

· Their Meals on Wheels programs delivered more than 19,000 meals to homebound elderly and disabled neighbors.

· Their Christmas Sharing program provided toys to 652 children and 91 gifts to our homebound elderly neighbors.

· Their Community Development program was a positive presence in the community with ACT II and Path to Peace events.

