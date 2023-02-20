Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation presents ‘Dear Momma Awards’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation is a nonprofit that serves young parents from the ages 13-to 23 in Mobile and surrounding areas. Their mission is to provide the teen/young adult parents with appropriate skills to live productive, positive, and contributing lives.

Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation will be the driving force for the youth, actively reducing: teen pregnancies, school dropouts, unhealthy living habits, toxic relationships, and poverty amongst the population. The Foundation is the first black nonprofit that caters to young mothers and fathers.

505 Bay Shore Avenue Mobile Alabama 36607 (251)274-0858 kingfoundation@ambitiouslyhimher.net https://www.ambitiouslyhimher.org/

Dear Momma Awards

Sunday, March 19th

5 pm-9 pm

This awards show is in honor of women in all walks of life who have showcased an amazing example of motherhood.

