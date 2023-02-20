Advertise With Us
Brilliant costumes stroll down the streets in annual Joe Cain Parade

By Ashlyn Nichols
Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, folks lined the streets for the Joe Cain Parade, better known as the “People’s Parades”.

The procession displayed a variety of costumes, many historical to the Port City.

The parade was all in the name of Joe Cain himself. Cain was known for reviving Mobile’s Mardi Gras in 1866.

FOX10 news walked the route to get an up-close look at the excitement.

“It’s overwhelmingly exciting!” said one bystander.

The costumes- definitely the main event- from Joe Cain impersonators to lavish gowns... and even Bienville squirrels.

Witney Tooley showed her out-of-town cousin what a Mobile Mardi Gras was all about.

“I just touched down from California, came straight here with my cousin. It was a very good first experience. Seeing the culture, seeing people throw the different items out to the crowd, catching it or dodging it has been a great time. I’m excited to be here. It’s been fun, loving- I can feel the energy from the floats to the crowds,” said Kalyn Simms.

Meanwhile, the nice weather was the talk of the town.

“It’s been beautiful today-- the weather has been absolutely amazing,” said Kimberly Crel.

Joe Cain day may be over, but many say the party is just getting started.

“We’ll be here tonight, tomorrow, and Tuesday. We’re gonna have the whole little couple of days of it so we’re excited to be here and thankful to Mobile for Mardi Gras,” said Tooley.

