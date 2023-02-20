Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Turkish official: 3 people killed, 213 injured in latest quake
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
This was just one of many events to celebrate Lundi Gras.
King Felix III ceremony held in Mobile before parade
‘Debt avalanche’ method effective for those with multiple creditors