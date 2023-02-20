Advertise With Us
Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake

File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn.(U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.

The four-foot reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city’s sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.

Sightings like Sunday’s help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren’t suited to the sewer system’s frigid, toxic environment, they say.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

