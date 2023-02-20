Advertise With Us
Cold snap ending for Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild morning on the Gulf Coast as the cold snap from this past weekend is ending and warmer air is taking over. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today and Fat Tuesday. Morning temps will stay above 60 degrees starting tomorrow through the weekend as strong high pressure in the Gulf blocks cold air from returning as well as any major rain chances. Coverage of rain will be at 10% all week long so a shower can’t be totally ruled out, but it’s unlikely to find you. Highs will be between 78-80 degrees on Wednesday through the weekend with mornings in the mid to upper 60s. A very warm end to February will be expected this year.

