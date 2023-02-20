Doing Good: Family Promise of Coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mission of Family Promise of Coastal Alabama is to provide temporary shelter, related services and nurturing support to families as they work to achieve and sustain independence. The Day Center is located in Midtown Mobile. For information on obtaining services, volunteering, or donating call 251-441-1991, email office@famprom.org, or visit our website www.FamilyPromiseMobile.org.

Save the date for our annual Jazz Brunch: Saturday, April 29th. More details to come very soon.

