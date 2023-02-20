Advertise With Us
Early morning fire at Traders on the Causeway

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking this morning, Spanish Fort Fire Rescue and Daphne Fire responded to an early morning fire at Traders on the Causeway.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire at Traders. Once we receive additional information we will bring you updates on-air and online.

