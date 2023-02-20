Advertise With Us
ECSO: Man arrested for stolen vehicle and shots fired

ECSO stolen vehicle pursuit
ECSO stolen vehicle pursuit(ECSO Facebook page)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola was arrested today for stealing a truck at a gas station and firing shots that struck another vehicle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a man went into the Circle K gas station at A street and Garden Street at approximately 10:25 a.m. and noticed the suspect enter his truck while he was in the store.

The suspect attempted to drive off, but the owner of the vehicle ran outside and was able to grab onto the vehicle and climb into the bed of the truck, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect found a gun inside the vehicle and fired shots at the owner with one of the bullets striking another vehicle.

The truck continued west on Garden Street and eventually west on Jackson Street with the suspect continuing to fire multiple shots at the owner who remained in the bed of the truck, according to ECSO.

Officials said the owner exited the vehicle as they approached Shoemaker Street.

According to deputies, they were able to stop the vehicle at Green Street and Garnett Street and take the suspect into custody.

Aubray Dion Grandison was named as the suspect who was taken into custody and nobody was injured during the incident, according to police.

