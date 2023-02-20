Excelsior Band’s oldest living member shares memories of parading

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to Mardi Gras -- the Excelsior Band is the epitome of the sounds of the season here in the Port City.

“I played the trombone in the Excelsior Band,” said Frank Ponquinette.

95-year-old Frank Ponquinette comes from a different time. He shares a picture of himself at 16-years-old in 1944 playing trombone with the Excelsior Band. He recalls he was a sickly child before he found music.

“When I got that trombone... And started playing that trombone -- the asthma left and I haven’t been sick since. Yeah -- whoever gave me that trombone -- they did me a favor (laughs),” Ponquinette.

With music deep roots from his grandfather, who founded the Ponquinette Band -- which later merged with the Excelsior Band. A young Frank loved parading in the streets.

“When we was marching -- we had to still be playing -- and they had these guys walking by us with a torch so we could read the music... But I didn’t have to use one of those torches because I could memorize all my music,” said Ponquinette.

He was truly gifted.

“I could play all the instruments. I played the trombone, the trumpet, the clarinet, the saxophone,” explained Ponquinette.

As a teenager and student at Central High School -- he began teaching other students how to play. But his talents were also getting the attention of famous musicians who were travelling through the Mobile.

“My mother had to register me in school... Because I was on the road with Dizzy Gillespie. I played with Miles Davis... Ella Fitzgerald,” said Ponquinette.

His old bass violin sittin in the corner next to his piano. He shared a video with us of him playing the piano -- just three years ago before arthritus set into his hands. He tell us the piano is his favorite!

“I love playing the piano. You know you can hear all the instruments on the piano... That’s what I liked about it,” said Ponquinette.

After high school he studied at Chicago’s prestigious American Conservatory of Music.

“And I played classical music. I was a classical pianist... I played Rachmaninoff, played Chopin -- all the good stuff,” said Ponquinette.

While he can no longer play -- he still enjoys music.

“I listen to it and try to call the name of the notes -- they are playing,” said Ponquinette.

And to think -- it all started with the Excelsior Band -- memories he treasures.

“That’s almost 100 years ago,” said Ponquinette. “I’m making it through... And I’m 95 years old now.... I’m the oldest member of the original Excelsior Band.”

Mr. Ponquinette also worked as a merchant seaman for over 30 years before retiring in 1985.

