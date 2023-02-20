Jabel Hendrix makes us his ‘1703′ Mobile Mardi Gras drink

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jabel Hendrix, who has previously performed his Mardi Gras anthem “Get Down” on Studio10, is back to show off his new Mobile Mardi Gras drink “1703″.

You can catch Jabel and try the “1703″ at Barbecuing with My Honey tonight (Monday, February 20) and at the Kanary downtown on Fat Tuesday (Tuesday, February 21).

Hendrix says the “1703″ is Mobile’s first signature cocktail. He showed us how to make it on Studio10.

IG: @OFFICIALJABELHENDRIX

EMAIL: infojabelhendrix@gmail.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.