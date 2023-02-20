King Felix III ceremony held in Mobile before parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before the King Felix parade Monday morning, the city of Mobile welcomed in the King and Queen in a ceremony at Cooper Riverside Park.

This was just one of many events to celebrate Lundi Gras. Everyone dressed up to welcome King Felix and the knights as they arrived by boat before the parade.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson read a proclamation before handing over the key to the city.

The King and Queen both say that this year’s Mardi Gras has been a success.

“The most fun part has been just being together with everybody and having just a great time. It’s a break and that’s what Mardi Gras is every year. It lets people let their hair down, have a good time and relax. Just enjoy life,” King Felix III said.

“I feel so blessed that it was such a beautiful day. It’s been a beautiful weekend. I could not ask for a better atmosphere or better people. It’s really been a blast,” Queen, Cooper Leland said.

After the ceremony, they took the short walk across the street to their float for the parade.

---

