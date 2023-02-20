Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

King Felix III ceremony held in Mobile before parade

This was just one of many events to celebrate Lundi Gras
This was just one of many events to celebrate Lundi Gras.
This was just one of many events to celebrate Lundi Gras.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before the King Felix parade Monday morning, the city of Mobile welcomed in the King and Queen in a ceremony at Cooper Riverside Park.

This was just one of many events to celebrate Lundi Gras. Everyone dressed up to welcome King Felix and the knights as they arrived by boat before the parade.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson read a proclamation before handing over the key to the city.

The King and Queen both say that this year’s Mardi Gras has been a success.

“The most fun part has been just being together with everybody and having just a great time. It’s a break and that’s what Mardi Gras is every year. It lets people let their hair down, have a good time and relax. Just enjoy life,” King Felix III said.

“I feel so blessed that it was such a beautiful day. It’s been a beautiful weekend. I could not ask for a better atmosphere or better people. It’s really been a blast,” Queen, Cooper Leland said.

After the ceremony, they took the short walk across the street to their float for the parade.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance

Latest News

Mardi Gras
LIVE: King Felix III and Floral parades
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation presents ‘Dear Momma Awards’
Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation presents ‘Dear Momma Awards’
Fire at Traders on the Causeway
Early morning fire breaks out at Traders on the Causeway