Lundi Gras 2023 kicks off in Downtown Mobile

This year’s Lundi Gras comes after over 200,000 people celebrated at the parades this past weekend. Some of those revelers couldn’t wait to keep the party going this afternoon.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -With the arrival of King Felix. Lundi Gras 2023 is officially underway in Downtown Mobile. Parade goers say it’s one of their favorite parts of the year.

“I love Mobile. I love these parades the most,” said a parade goer.

“I think it’s fun. It’s fun for the kids I love to bring my grandkids out and have a good time with the family,” said Audrey Farmer.

This year’s Lundi Gras comes after over 200,000 people celebrated at the parades this past weekend. Some of those revelers couldn’t wait to keep the party going this afternoon.

“You never know what you’re going to get, and you never know who you’re going to meet,” added Farmer. “There’s a lot of fun people here you get to meet new people and faces and friends.”

The King Felix and Floral parades brought people out from across the gulf coast. Like Teresa and Austin Boone who made the trip from Pensacola.

“We always come over. It’s the home of Mardi Gras we love these parades,” said Teresa Boone.

“I just wanted to come over and get some cool stuff from the parades,” said Austin Boone. “I normally get a lot of cool beads and stuff.”

And Myeisha Fry who came from Mississippi for her first taste of Mardi Gras in Mobile.

“I loved everything about it because I’m used to doing a small thing in Mississippi and here it’s a lot bigger with a bigger crowd,” said Myeisha Fry.

As the parades move through the heart of downtown. Parade goers say they’re looking forward to catching their favorite throws and letting the good times roll as we head towards Fat Tuesday.

“I think it’s wonderful people get out and come in town and enjoy themselves,” said Brenda Burch.

“Everybody gets together and have fun and have a good time,” said Kelvin Marshall.

