Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mardi Gras forecast looking warm and sunny

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Lundi Gras! If making any parade plans heading into today, the forecast is looking great! We are going to see a mix of sun clouds, with skies staying dry. Temperatures will run above average and continue to warm up as we continue further into the week. Temperatures today will max out in the mid-to-upper 70s. Tonight, we will stay mild in the 60s. Fog development is possible overnight, especially closer to Mobile Bay and the coast.

Fat Tuesday looks BEAUTIFUL but warm! Daytime highs will max out in the mid-to-upper70s, and possibly even the lower-80s for our inland areas. Breezy winds will continue, with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy winds will continue out of the south. Don’t forget to pack sunscreen & sunglasses!

For the whole week ahead of us, we will stay warm with above-average temperatures. Winds will continue out of the south, leading to an increase in humidity. This will lead to a chance every day for an isolated sprinkle or brief shower, but chances are too low to put anything on the extended outlook. Luckily if you see any light rain, it won’t disrupt outdoor plans.

Let the good times roll and have a safe Mardi Gras!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Monday Feb. 20, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Monday Feb. 20, 2023
Weather Outlook for Sunday February 19, 2023
Great weather for the rest of the Mardi Gras Fun!
Weather Outlook for Sunday February 19, 2023
Weather Outlook for Sunday February 19, 2023
Weather Outlook for Saturday February 18, 2023
Great weather for the rest of the Mardi Gras Fun!