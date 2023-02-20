Mardi Gras forecast looking warm and sunny

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Lundi Gras! If making any parade plans heading into today, the forecast is looking great! We are going to see a mix of sun clouds, with skies staying dry. Temperatures will run above average and continue to warm up as we continue further into the week. Temperatures today will max out in the mid-to-upper 70s. Tonight, we will stay mild in the 60s. Fog development is possible overnight, especially closer to Mobile Bay and the coast.

Fat Tuesday looks BEAUTIFUL but warm! Daytime highs will max out in the mid-to-upper70s, and possibly even the lower-80s for our inland areas. Breezy winds will continue, with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy winds will continue out of the south. Don’t forget to pack sunscreen & sunglasses!

For the whole week ahead of us, we will stay warm with above-average temperatures. Winds will continue out of the south, leading to an increase in humidity. This will lead to a chance every day for an isolated sprinkle or brief shower, but chances are too low to put anything on the extended outlook. Luckily if you see any light rain, it won’t disrupt outdoor plans.

Let the good times roll and have a safe Mardi Gras!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.