Montgomery mayor recorded in profanity-laced audio about voters, investments

File photo of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during his 2022 Montgomery State of the City...
File photo of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during his 2022 Montgomery State of the City address. On Sunday, an unknown group calling itself "Montgomery Deserves Better" released profanity-laced audio of the mayor discussing Montgomery voters and investments.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Profanity-laced audio recordings purported to be of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed have been released on various social sites in which the mayor discusses the Black vote, white investment in the city, and Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base.

The recordings were uploaded to several social sites, including Facebook and YouTube, by a group calling itself “Montgomery Deserves Better.”

It is unclear when the audio was recorded or by whom, what potential editing has been made to them, or in what context the recordings were made. The exact individuals behind the publication have not come forward.

In the first audio clip, the mayor can be heard saying the following:

In the second audio clip, the mayor can be heard saying the following:

In the third audio clip, the mayor can be heard saying the following:

In response to a question for comment on the audio, the mayor’s office said city offices were closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

WSFA 12 News reached out to all nine Montgomery city councilmembers. Some declined to comment, while others did not respond to requests. Other councilmembers did offer their reactions to the mayor’s audio.

“I have received many inquiries from constituents regarding the tapes released last night. Community members are rightfully concerned by several of the comments allegedly offered by Mayor Reed in the recordings in question,” District 7 Montgomery City Councilman Clay McInnis said. “In the interest of maintaining the public trust, I strongly urge our Mayor and his office to offer a swift and direct explanation regarding this development.”

“We’re all shocked,” added District 2 Montgomery City Councilman Brantley Lyons. “We’re just like eyeballs wide-open, can’t believe, you know, what we saw, and what we heard.” Lyons added “we certainly don’t agree with any of those comments that were, that were made,” stressing the city council does not stand behind it.

“After hearing the alleged recordings of Mayor Reed’s conversations, I am shocked, deeply concerned, and incredibly disheartened,” said District 1 Montgomery City Councilman Ed Grimes, who also comments on the mayor’s mention of Maxwell Air Force Base.

“My family has close ties to the military, as do a lot of other people in the River Region,” Grimes stated. “Maxwell-Gunter AFB is a huge economic driver in the River Region and a great community partner! But the most important reason I hold Maxwell-Gunter AFB, and the individuals that work there, in such high regard, is that these are the individuals that fight and work to maintain the freedoms that we all enjoy.”

Reed, who is currently in his first term as Montgomery’s first Black mayor, was sworn into office in 2019 after winning more than 67% of the vote.

Reed had previously made history as Montgomery County’s first Black probate judge, as well as its youngest, in 2012. He went on to win an unopposed re-election to the office in 2018 before setting his sights on city hall.

The release of the audio comes just months before Montgomery residents will go to the polls to elect their choices for the city’s next mayor and city council members.

