Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity hosting Food Truck Festival

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola Habitat for Humanity welcomes families, food lovers, adventure seekers, and Pensacola Habitat supporters to its annual food truck festival in support of our mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

This event features a diverse mix of food trucks featuring their signature dishes, live entertainment, a Food Truck Tasting Competition, and more! All ticket proceeds from this event directly benefits Pensacola Habitat for Humanity and the families and individuals they serve in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

Admission is $3 for a one-day pass and $5 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are free!

WHEN & WHERE:

Community Maritime Park

301 W Main St, Pensacola, FL 32501

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

You can pre-purchase admission tickets or find more information about this fun event on their website.

About Pensacola Habitat for Humanity:

Since 1981, they’ve built over 1,450 homes in the Escambia and Santa Rosa county area. However, their impact goes beyond building houses. They reach wide across the community, with various programs and services aimed at transforming communities, one homeowner at a time.

They help homeowners break down the barriers to homeownership and familiarize them with the home-buying process. Just like all homeowners, they put in their own money toward a down payment and closing costs. They pay a mortgage and maintain all the responsibilities that come with their first home, including paying their insurance and taxes. Furthermore, they attend homeowner readiness courses that empower and help them learn the skills necessary for successful homeownership such as home maintenance, budgeting, and repair.

Their homeowners go further by investing their “sweat equity” into physically building their own homes—and contributing toward the construction of others’. They believe better-prepared homeowners create better citizens and more engaged neighbors. Pensacola Habitat for Humanity’s programs is how they’re building up communities, one homeowner at a time.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance

Latest News

Flavors of Mardi Gras with Chef Kevin Belton and Zatarains
Flavors of Mardi Gras with Chef Kevin Belton and Zatarains
22nd Annual Chili for Charity
22nd Annual Chili for Charity
Doing Good: Family Promise of Coastal Alabama
Doing Good: Family Promise of Coastal Alabama
Kathryn Newton from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
Kathryn Newton from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’