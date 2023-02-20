Pensacola Habitat for Humanity hosting Food Truck Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola Habitat for Humanity welcomes families, food lovers, adventure seekers, and Pensacola Habitat supporters to its annual food truck festival in support of our mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

This event features a diverse mix of food trucks featuring their signature dishes, live entertainment, a Food Truck Tasting Competition, and more! All ticket proceeds from this event directly benefits Pensacola Habitat for Humanity and the families and individuals they serve in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

Admission is $3 for a one-day pass and $5 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are free!

WHEN & WHERE:

Community Maritime Park

301 W Main St, Pensacola, FL 32501

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

You can pre-purchase admission tickets or find more information about this fun event on their website.

About Pensacola Habitat for Humanity:

Since 1981, they’ve built over 1,450 homes in the Escambia and Santa Rosa county area. However, their impact goes beyond building houses. They reach wide across the community, with various programs and services aimed at transforming communities, one homeowner at a time.

They help homeowners break down the barriers to homeownership and familiarize them with the home-buying process. Just like all homeowners, they put in their own money toward a down payment and closing costs. They pay a mortgage and maintain all the responsibilities that come with their first home, including paying their insurance and taxes. Furthermore, they attend homeowner readiness courses that empower and help them learn the skills necessary for successful homeownership such as home maintenance, budgeting, and repair.

Their homeowners go further by investing their “sweat equity” into physically building their own homes—and contributing toward the construction of others’. They believe better-prepared homeowners create better citizens and more engaged neighbors. Pensacola Habitat for Humanity’s programs is how they’re building up communities, one homeowner at a time.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.