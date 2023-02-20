Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter

Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.(Instagram/PriyankaChopra)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Priyanka Chopra is finally showing her baby girl’s face on Instagram.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding 1-year-old Malti Marie on Saturday without an emoji over her face, as she usually does.

This is the first time Chopra showed the baby’s face on social media.

In the image, Malti Marie is dressed in an adorable pink onesie and matching bow.

Chrissy Teigen, who just had another baby with husband John Legend, responded to the post with “bebeee!! the best days.”

Baby Malti Marie made her public debut last month at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony for her dad, Nick Jonas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
Fire inspectors believe the fire started outside the entry door to the bar but don't suspect...
Quick response credited with saving Traders from overnight fire
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit