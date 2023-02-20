Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Quick response credited with saving Traders from overnight fire

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A popular bar on the causeway is closed after an early morning fire broke out Monday, February 20, 2023, damaging the entrance and some of the interior. Traders on the Causeway is an iconic, dome-shaped building overlooking the Apalachee River.

Fire inspectors believe the fire started outside the entry door to the bar but don't suspect...
Fire inspectors believe the fire started outside the entry door to the bar but don't suspect foul play(Hal Scheurich)

“You can’t keep the dome down,” said co-owner, Curtis Ragona with a smile.

After surveying the damage with the fire inspector, that was Ragona’s message to all of Traders’ customers.

“As far as timeframe, we’re not sure yet because we’re just getting an initial kind of looking at it,” said Ragona about reopening.

An investigation is underway to determine how a fire started near the entrance to the bar. Both the Spanish Fort and Daphne Fire Departments responded shortly after 4:00 a.m. Ragona said he’s not sure if someone called it in or if his security system notified the fire department but he’s grateful for the effort made to save the business.

“The quick response from the Daphne and Spanish Fort Fire Department…otherwise it would be completely gone,” Ragona said. “They got here really, really quick, so thanks goes out to them.”

Ragona said the fire burned the outside entrance and scorched interior wood up to the second floor. TVs were melted, but the bar area itself is okay. Unfortunately, there is smoke and water damage throughout the building. Visitors continuously stopped by Monday to see what had happened.

“I came down here not expecting what to find and of course, it looks like it’s mostly intact,” said Chuck Philipp. “Of course, none of us know how bad it really is on the inside, but you know, it is all wood in there.”

Spanish Fort Fire Inspector, Anthony Lee said the fire started on the bottom, left side of the doorway at the entrance to the bar. He said foul play is not suspected but the investigation into the exact cause of the fire will continue.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance

Latest News

Quick response credited with saving Traders from overnight fire
Quick response credited with saving Traders from overnight fire
Lundi Gras 2023 kicks off in Downtown Mobile
Lundi Gras 2023 kicks off in Downtown Mobile
This year’s Lundi Gras comes after over 200,000 people celebrated at the parades this past...
Lundi Gras 2023 kicks off in Downtown Mobile
ECSO stolen vehicle pursuit
ECSO: Man arrested for stolen vehicle and shots fired