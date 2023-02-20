Quick response credited with saving Traders from overnight fire

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A popular bar on the causeway is closed after an early morning fire broke out Monday, February 20, 2023, damaging the entrance and some of the interior. Traders on the Causeway is an iconic, dome-shaped building overlooking the Apalachee River.

Fire inspectors believe the fire started outside the entry door to the bar but don't suspect foul play (Hal Scheurich)

“You can’t keep the dome down,” said co-owner, Curtis Ragona with a smile.

After surveying the damage with the fire inspector, that was Ragona’s message to all of Traders’ customers.

“As far as timeframe, we’re not sure yet because we’re just getting an initial kind of looking at it,” said Ragona about reopening.

An investigation is underway to determine how a fire started near the entrance to the bar. Both the Spanish Fort and Daphne Fire Departments responded shortly after 4:00 a.m. Ragona said he’s not sure if someone called it in or if his security system notified the fire department but he’s grateful for the effort made to save the business.

“The quick response from the Daphne and Spanish Fort Fire Department…otherwise it would be completely gone,” Ragona said. “They got here really, really quick, so thanks goes out to them.”

Ragona said the fire burned the outside entrance and scorched interior wood up to the second floor. TVs were melted, but the bar area itself is okay. Unfortunately, there is smoke and water damage throughout the building. Visitors continuously stopped by Monday to see what had happened.

“I came down here not expecting what to find and of course, it looks like it’s mostly intact,” said Chuck Philipp. “Of course, none of us know how bad it really is on the inside, but you know, it is all wood in there.”

Spanish Fort Fire Inspector, Anthony Lee said the fire started on the bottom, left side of the doorway at the entrance to the bar. He said foul play is not suspected but the investigation into the exact cause of the fire will continue.

---

