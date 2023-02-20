Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

SCOTUS decides: Should tech companies be held accountable for what others put on their platforms?

By Molly Martinez
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Eight years ago, 23-year old Nohemi Gonzalez was one of 130 people killed during the Paris attacks.

Nohemi’s family believe the gunman were recruited to ISIS and radicalized by videos promoted on YouTube.

They’ve decided to sue the tech giant, and the case hits the Supreme Court this week.

It asks the fundamental question: should tech companies be held liable for what others put on their platforms?

“How much smarts we should demand of a piece of software is, I think, a good question,” said cybersecurity expert Matthew Curtin.

Since 1996, there has been a protection called Section 230.

The rule shields tech companies from being sued for what’s on their platform.

For example, if someone tweets something libelous about you, you can sue the user - but you can’t sue twitter.

Gonzalez Vs. Google could remove that protection.

“If we have the ability to go after a piece of software or somebody running a piece of software or what somebody else has injected into the system, the idea is basically going to be, how do we automate anything?” asks Curtin.

Gonzalez family lawyers argue the protections allow rampant harmful content – But Curtin says the case has the potential to clamp down on what anyone is able to post.

“anything that is going to reduce information availability is going to be a tool that somebody is using to suppress a viewpoint that they don’t like. And that has never worked out well for us in the history of our species.”

Oral arguments for the case will be held Tuesday, but we won’t know a verdict until the justices come out with their opinions in June.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
This year’s Lundi Gras comes after over 200,000 people celebrated at the parades this past...
Lundi Gras 2023 kicks off in Downtown Mobile
SCOTUS decides: Should tech companies be held accountable for what others put on their platforms?