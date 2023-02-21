Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.(maakenzie/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 26-year-old power line worker was electrocuted on the job late Monday night in Georgia.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Cody Lange.

Bryan said Lange was electrocuted while working on power lines in the Columbus area. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Lange’s body is being sent for an autopsy. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Murder defendant fails to show up for court
Error allows Mobile murder defendant to bail out before seeing judge on new arrest
Trevor Dearmon, left; Jeffrey Holley, right
Two suspects in Eight Mile shooting in custody, caught on surveillance
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2015 file photo, House Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mike McCaul,...
House GOP meet with Zelenskyy as far right opposes more aid
Damion Davis, 35, is charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, first-degree burglary,...
Customer stalked employee before stabbing her 7 times on Valentine’s Day, arrest warrant says
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border on Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma,...
US to limit asylum for migrants who pass through a 3rd nation
An Arizona family says they have lost their 90-year-old grandmother, Esther Cabrera, in a house...
90-year-old grandmother dies in house fire: ‘She was trying to save her dogs’
Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma